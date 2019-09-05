VIDEO: AMC Releases Official Trailer for HIP HOP: THE SONGS THAT SHOOK AMERICA

AMC released today the official trailer and new icon art from AMC's new documentary series Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, premiering Sunday, October 13 at 12am ET / 9pm PT on AMC.

Watch the trailer below!

From Executive Producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Alex Gibney and directors Erik Parker and One9, each of the six episodes focuses on a groundbreaking song pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture including Kanye West's Jesus Walks, Kendrick Lamar's Alright, Run-D.M.C.'s Rock Box, Queen Latifah's Ladies First, and more.

Artists, their collaborators and other influential musical and cultural figures deconstruct compositions, revisit the impact the song had on them personally, and dissect the socio-economic and cultural conditions that inspired the landmark work and gave voice to a generation. Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America is part ofAMC's Visionaries series from Oscar and Emmy-winning Jigsaw Productions in association with Two One Five Entertainment. In addition to Thompson, Trotter and Gibney, the series is also executive produced by Shawn Gee, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Shea Serrano. Angie Day, Erik Parker and One9 also serve as co-executive producers.





