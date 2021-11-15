VIDEO: ABC to Present OUR AMERICA: INDIGENOUS & URBAN

ABC Owned Television Stations embrace the heritage and traditions of Indigenous people in "Our America: Indigenous and Urban," available to stream on Wednesday, Nov. 17, across the owned station's 32 connected TV apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Executive produced by Porsha Grant, Nzinga Blake and Mariel Myers, the station group's race and culture leads, the streaming special is an episodic visual journal of Indigenous life off the reservations, offering a more authentic view of their lives in urban America. The special shares their modern-day experience.

Approximately 70% of Indigenous people live outside of reservations, embedded in day-to-day society. Yet extraordinarily little is known or seen about them in mainstream media. "Our America: Indigenous and Urban" shows viewers the beauty and complexity as they embrace their rich heritage and preserve the traditions of what it means to be Indigenous.

The episodes will feature unique highlights such as the music and original prose by Lyla June, an Indigenous scholar, public speaker and award-winning poet whose messages focus on Indigenous rights, supporting Indigenous youth and healing intercultural trauma.

"Our America: Indigenous and Urban" showcases the following:

Travel with ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston's reporter Charly Edsitty as she leaves Houston to return to her childhood home in the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation in the Four Corners region of the Southwest.

Get personal with Quentin Fuller, a police officer in suburban Philadelphia. When not in uniform, he spends time passing on the traditions and customs of his Seminole heritage to his children.

Meet Afro Indigenous public health leader and social entrepreneur Sutton Cole King, who founded the Urban Indigenous Collective (UIC). She shares the richness of her work with Indigenous youth, discusses inequities that urban native people experience, and shares her proud connection to her Afro Indigenous roots and the native heritage being reclaimed in her community.

In addition to streaming "Our America: Indigenous and Urban," viewers in each local market of ABC Owned Television Stations will see daily news coverage examining social and cultural issues locally that impact Indigenous people.

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles's "On The Red Carpet Presents Storytellers Spotlight" will feature Indigenous entertainers that include the creators of the popular FX's "Reservation Dogs," who introduced the nation to life on the reservation for four Native young people. Show creator Sterlin Harjo and actors D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai and Lane Factor give viewers a look at what it is like to navigate the traditions of reservation life and the Hollywood culture that has overlooked the community for so long. "The Storytellers Spotlight" will also provide more insight into the life and mission of Indigenous public speaker Lyla June, who is featured throughout the "Our America: Indigenous and Urban" special.

Watch the trailer here: