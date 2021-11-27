VIDEO: 60 Minutes Highlights the Life of Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, theatre legend, sadly passed away on November 26th, 2021. His mark on the world was not lost on anyone, and he outpour of love and appreciated for him as a person, lyricist, and composer has been nonstop since the news was broken. CBS News' 60 MINUTES is highlighting the great Sondheim's life by releasing an archived interview the composer did with host Diane Sawyer back in 1988. You can watch the clip below.

