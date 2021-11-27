Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: 60 Minutes Highlights the Life of Stephen Sondheim

pixeltracker

CBS News posted an archived interview from 1988 in honor of the late theatre icon

Nov. 27, 2021  

Stephen Sondheim, theatre legend, sadly passed away on November 26th, 2021. His mark on the world was not lost on anyone, and he outpour of love and appreciated for him as a person, lyricist, and composer has been nonstop since the news was broken. CBS News' 60 MINUTES is highlighting the great Sondheim's life by releasing an archived interview the composer did with host Diane Sawyer back in 1988. You can watch the clip below.

As BroadwayWorld reported, Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91 last night. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

VIDEO: 60 Minutes Highlights the Life of Stephen Sondheim
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE WEDDING SINGER Announces Perth Season For February 2022
  • SUMMER OF THE SEVENTEENTH DOLL Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month
  • HOGFATHER Will Be Performed at Roleystone Hall Beginning This Month
  • PICASSO'S WOMEN Will Be Performed at Harbour Theatre Beginning This Month