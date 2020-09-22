VICE NEWS TONIGHT REMAINS Remains Most-Awarded Nightly Newscast

VICE News has won four News & Documentary Emmy® Awards.

VICE News has won four News & Documentary Emmy® Awards for its groundbreaking investigation of China's treatment of the Uighur population in Xinjiang, the fall of the Islamic State, and a father's plight to find his missing children lost to ISIS, it was announced this evening by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Coming into the night as the most nominated news show of 2020, VICE NEWS TONIGHT landed four News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, MAKING IT the most awarded nightly newscast for the third year in a row.

Jesse Angelo, President, Global News & Entertainment, VICE Media Group: "We DON'T work in news to win awards, but this year, when the importance of journalism in society is clearer than ever, we are incredibly humbled our reporting has been honored tonight. I want to take this moment to give special recognition to the VICE NEWS TONIGHT team, past and present, that have made this show into the powerhouse that it is. I am thrilled that our peers have recognized this and bestowed upon us one of the highest honors in the industry.

VICE News was awarded across four major categories, including: Best Story in a Newscast; Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast; Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast and Outstanding Research. Coverage honored this evening included reports from correspondents Isobel Yeung, Seb Walker and Aris Roussinos.

This year, the newscast earned 18 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards nominations, becoming the most nominated news show in 2020 and the most nominated nightly newscast for three consecutive years. To date the show has received 14 Emmy® wins and 51 nominations.

Since launching in 2016, VICE NEWS TONIGHT has dismantled the status quo for nightly news. With the youngest audience in hard news, the show has become a paradigm for how networks can defy convention to captivate young viewers successfully through unconventional and brave approaches to storytelling coupled with world-class reporting.

View More TV Stories Related Articles