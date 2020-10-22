VH1's Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Returns for I LOVE NEW YORK: REUNITED

Additional talent names for both specials will be announced at a later date.

VH1 today announced reunion specials of its hit series I Love New York airing on Monday, November 23rd at 8:00pm ET/PT, followed by HOLLYWOOD EXES on Tuesday, November 24th at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

Reality TV queen Tiffany "New York" Pollard is returning to the small screen to look back on her wild journey finding love on the iconic reality hit I Love New York. In this one-hour special of I Love New York: Reunited, Pollard and some of her most memorable flings will revisit the show's greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members' lives have evolved through the years.

In the one-hour special of Hollywood Exes: Reunited, the independent ladies will gather for a look back at the show that brought them all together, and fill fans in on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. The special will feature Andrea Kelly (ex-wife of R-Kelly), Nicole Murphy (ex of Eddie Murphy), Mayte Garcia (ex-wife of Prince), Shamicka Lawrence (ex-wife of Martin Lawrence), Shanna Moakler (ex-wife of Travis Barker) and Sheree Zampino (ex-wife of Will Smith).

Additional talent names for both specials will be announced at a later date.

As part of VH1's "Throwback Thanksgiving" marathon, fans can catch up on previous seasons of I Love New York and HOLLYWOOD EXES leading up to premiere, starting Monday, November 23rd at 9:00am ET/PT.

Photo Credit: Tiffany Pollard

