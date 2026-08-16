VERIFIED to Screen at Miami's Urban Film Festival

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A story set in St. Croix about the pressures young people face in the age of social media is headed to the big screen in Miami. VERIFIED, directed by St. Croix filmmaker George W. Cannon III and created by the CFEG Film Over Gun Violence Summer Team, will screen at the 11th Annual Urban Film Festival, September 4–6, 2026, in Historic Overtown and Downtown Miami. For festival information and registration, visit https://urbanfilmfestival26.eventive.org/welcome.

VERIFIED follows a determined teenager seeking validation on social media. When her values are tested, she must decide what matters more: popularity or integrity. Will she do what's right or choose the gram?

The story behind the film extends beyond the screen. Through the Film Over Gun Violence program, young people in the Virgin Islands can channel their creativity into storytelling, learn practical filmmaking skills, and explore new possibilities for their futures.

Guided by local professionals, participants learn the fundamentals of production and independent filmmaking, including scriptwriting and the collaborative process for taking a story from concept to screen. The team ultimately creates a film together to share with the community and local schools.

At the helm of the program is George, a filmmaker born and raised in St. Croix, who is committed to increasing Caribbean representation both in front of and behind the camera.

'Our young people have stories to tell, and filmmaking gives them a powerful way to share them while building skills they can carry into their futures,' said George W. Cannon III, director of the Film Over Gun Violence program. 'Having Verified screen at the Urban Film Festival in Miami shows that Caribbean stories and talent belong on larger stages. I want our young people to see that where they come from does not limit where their creativity can take them.'

George is also the founder of Blue Tarp Productions, an award-winning production company based in St. Croix and composed of independent filmmakers who live and work in the Virgin Islands. The company brings together local filmmaking talent to fill the creative and production roles needed to bring projects to life.

Through Blue Tarp Productions and Film Over Gun Violence, George is working to create more opportunities for Virgin Islanders to develop their craft, tell authentic Caribbean stories, and view filmmaking as a viable creative and professional path.

The selection of VERIFIED for the Urban Film Festival extends the work of the CFEG Film Over Gun Violence Summer Team beyond the Virgin Islands, reaching a broader audience of filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and entertainment industry professionals. For the young people involved, the screening also shows how a story conceived and produced in the Virgin Islands can travel beyond the Caribbean and become part of a larger independent filmmaking community. The screening is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at 2:55 pm at Silver Spot Cinema (300 SE 3rd St, Ste 100, Miami, FL 33131) - Theater 10.

'The Urban Film Festival was created to give storytellers opportunities to be seen, heard, and connected,' said Marco Mall, founder of Florida Film House International and the Urban Film Festival. 'Having Verified and the work of these young creatives from the Virgin Islands represented at this year's festival speaks directly to that mission. We want emerging storytellers to know that their voices matter, their stories deserve an audience, and that there is a place for them in this industry.'

Celebrating its 11th anniversary, the Urban Film Festival is among the nation's largest free film festivals. Presented by Florida Film House International, the festival gathers filmmakers, writers, producers, actors, students, and film enthusiasts for three days of independent film screenings, masterclasses, industry panels, filmmaker Q&A sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Nearly 200 independent films by local, national, and international filmmakers are expected to screen over the weekend. The festival begins Friday, September 4, in Historic Overtown and continues Saturday and Sunday at Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami.

All Urban Film Festival screenings and educational programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged, as seating for select events is limited.

For festival information, the complete film lineup and registration, visit https://urbanfilmfestivals.com/.

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