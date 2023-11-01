VANDITS Holiday-Caper Film With Enrico Colantoni & Robb Wells Set For November Release

Watch the trailer for VANDITS, starring Enrico Colantoni (VERONICA MARS), Robb Wells (TRAILER PARK BOYS), Tony Nappo (SAW II), Francesco Antonio (Prime's WAYNE), Jesse Camacho (LOCKE & KEY), Victoria Turko (BURDEN OF TRUTH), and singer-songwriter Jann Arden.

From filmmakers/actors Stuart Stone (DONNIE DARKO) and Adam Rodness (HEMLOCK GROVE), the holiday-caper film releases November 10.

A gang of small-time crooks, self-proclaimed THE VANDITS, look to make a big score when they embark on a ridiculous heist to rob a bingo hall on Christmas Eve.

Directed by Stu Stone, who co-wrote the film with Adam Rodness, the film is produced by Adam Rodness and executive produced by Kyle Bornais, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan, Kent Sobey, Gary Glassman, Lita Glassman, Adam Weitner, and John Weitner.

Watch the trailer here: