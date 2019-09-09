Upcoming MUPPETS Series Cancelled at Disney Plus

Deadline reports that plans to produce a new Muppets comedy series, "Muppets Live Another Day," have been scrapped at streamer Disney+. The series has been canceled due to a "discrepancy between the writing team's creative vision and that of the top brass at Disney-owned Muppet Studio."

Muppets Live Another Day was to pick up right where 1984's THE MUPPETS Take Manhattan left off and focus on Kermit as he must bring THE MUPPETS back together to help locate the missing Rowlf.

The Muppets were created by Jim and Jane Henson in the 1950s and found popularity on their variety show, "The Muppet Show," throughout the seventies. They've released more than a handful of Muppet movies over the years, and even have a theme park ride and several web series to their name.

The Muppets aren't finished just yet; Muppets Now, a short-form "unscripted" show, featuring celebrity guests, will debut on Disney+ in 2020.

