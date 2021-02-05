Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Launches Nationwide 'Camp Croods'

La Brea Tar Pits, part of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC), and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) have partnered with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to bring families and kids "Camp Croods," based on the DreamWorks Animation family film The Croods: A New Age. The two separate interactive programs will feature hands-on activities and scientific investigation to explore the Ice Age, human origins and fate of saber-toothed cats. Families will have the chance to meet real-life paleontologists and archaeologists, participate in DIY art projects, explore virtual tar pits (La Brea Tar Pits camp), take a virtual tour of the Human Origins exhibition (NMNH camp) and experience drawing demonstrations that bring the fan favorite prehistoric Croods characters to life. The Croods: A New Age is available to own on Digital February 9, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™ and DVD February 23, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

"Bringing the world of The Croods to life with the help of these two distinguished museums within an exclusive setting is a truly unique opportunity that we are pleased to share virtually with families and kids," said Hilary Hoffman, Executive Vice President - Global Marketing, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "As time-honored brands for research, discovery and exhibition, La Brea Tar Pits and the Smithsonian continue to develop entertaining and engaging programs for kids making them the ideal partners to celebrate the home entertainment release of The Croods: A New Age, the must-own family movie of the year."

"This collaboration is a great opportunity to showcase the ways in which art and Science intersect," said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, "while at the same time introducing families to La Brea Tar Pits, the world's only active paleontological research facility in a major urban area. We are grateful to Universal and DreamWorks for helping us provide campers with a new way to see Science in action and encourage them to keep exploring the world around them-be it through paleontology or animation."

"We are excited to join with Universal and DreamWorks to take visitors to Camp Croods on a journey back in time to explore the evidence scientists use to understand the lives of early humans," said Dr. Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. "Campers will embark on a virtual tour of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History's Hall of Human Origins which examines the lives and environments of our earliest ancestors and considers the notion of what it means to be human."