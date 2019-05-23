Universal Kids Announces Premiere Dates for WHERE'S WALDO? and NORMAN PICKLESTRIPES

Universal Kids - the TV network that playfully celebrates kids' everyday adventures-has announced the premiere dates for two new preschool series-"Where's Waldo?" from DreamWorks Animation and "Norman Picklestripes"-inviting families to enjoy fun and fresh programming to celebrate the summer months.

Grab your passports! "Where's Waldo?" invites you to play along on an international treasure hunt. Indulge your sense of curiosity, desire to discover, and appetite for adventure as you explore new places, cultures, and customs around the world with Waldo and his best friend Wenda.

Coming soon to your neck of the woods - "Norman Picklestripes!" Norm, the son of Mother Nature, spends his days helping his quirky and demanding animal neighbors using a touch of imperfect magic and superior fix-it skills. With Broadway-inspired musical numbers in every episode, "Norman Picklestripes" celebrates the great outdoors and proves that when you work together, anything is possible!

Where's Waldo?

Premiere date: Saturday, July 20 at 10:00am on Universal Kids

Sneak peek: Monday, July 1 on Universal Kids digital platforms including VOD, UniversalKids.com, and the Universal Kids app.

About the show: "Where's Waldo?" brings the iconic character to life in a new animated series from DreamWorks Animation, executive producer F.M. De Marco ("Spy Kids: Mission Critical") and co-executive producer John Tellegen ("Spy Kids: Mission Critical"). Twelve-year-old Waldo (voiced by Joshua Rush) and his best friend Wenda (voiced by Haley Tju) are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society-the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. Their mentor-Wizard Whitebeard (voiced by Thomas Lennon), a seasoned wanderer-sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and someday become wizard-level wanderers too. But standing in Waldo and Wenda's way is their rival Odlulu (voiced by Eva Carlton), who can't help but cause trouble wherever she goes.

Norman Picklestripes

Premiere date: Saturday, July 27 at 11:00am on Universal Kids

Sneak peek: Monday, July 15 on Universal Kids digital platforms including VOD, UniversalKids.com, and the Universal Kids app. An encore sneak peek will air on Universal Kids on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30am following the premiere of "Where's Waldo?"

About the show: From Emmy-winning executive producers Alex Rockwell (Word Party, Pajanimals) and Judy Rothman Rofé (Julie's Greenroom, Madeline), "Norman Picklestripes" follows the comedic adventures of Plywood Forest's can-do handyman. Norm's mission is to make the forest a harmonious, peaceful place free of leaky maple trees and loud possum parties. Original Broadway-inspired songs are featured in each episode, with Emmy-winning Jeffrey Zahn serving as the series Music Supervisor. "Norman Picklestripes" is produced in stop motion by BAFTA and Kidscreen-award winning, multi-genre animation studio Factory.





