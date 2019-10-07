Universal & Dreamworks Will Release Two New Films in 2021

Variety reports that DreamWorks & Universal have unveiled two new titles that will be released in 2021: A currently untitled "Spirit Riding Free" and "The Bad Guys."

"Spirit Riding Free" is based on the DreamWorks Animation Television series on Netflix, which itself was inspired by the 2002 Oscar-nominated film "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron."

The film will continue the story about an unbreakable bond between a girl and her wild horse.

"The Bad Guys" centers on legendary heist masterminds who, after a career of crime, take a stab at the virtuous life.

It will be based around Aaron Blabey's best-selling series of books.

Read the original story on Variety.





