USHER'S NEW LOOK, BET, Boys & Girls Clubs of Detroit Partner

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

USHER'S NEW LOOK, BET and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit have announced a partnership designed to expand pathways into the entertainment industry for young people and to help develop the next generation of entertainment leaders.

'Providing young professionals with access to programs like BET Next Gen is about creating opportunities that inspire them to see what's possible. Through this collaboration, we're giving the next generation the chance to learn from industry leaders while investing in the talent that will shape our industry,' said Usher.

The opportunity officially launched during the 2026 BET Awards, where four interns from Usher's New Look's Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition internship program, two of which are currently participating on The R&B Tour featuring Usher and Chris Brown, joined the BET Next Gen cohort. Throughout BET Awards Week, the interns worked alongside BET professionals across Communications and PR, Social Media and Digital Operations, Marketing, Production, and Brand Creative, contributing to the planning and execution of one of entertainment's biggest live television events while gaining firsthand experience in cross-functional collaboration, live event production and media operations.

'At BET, our responsibility extends beyond telling stories. We have a responsibility to help develop the people who will tell the next generation of stories. Through BET Next Gen, we're committed to providing emerging leaders with meaningful experiences that accelerate their professional growth and prepare them for lasting careers in media and entertainment,' says Louis Carr, President of BET. 'Our partnership with Usher's New Look and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit reflects a shared ​commitment to expand access, cultivate leadership and build a more inclusive pipeline of future industry leaders.'

Building on the success of the inaugural collaboration, the organizations will expand the initiative into a year-round leadership and workforce development experience anchored within the Spark Lab Studios in Atlanta and Detroit. It will extend beyond career exposure and exploration to hands-on learning, industry certifications and real-world skill development.

By expanding access to Spark Lab Studios, participants will have dedicated spaces to train, create and execute projects while learning directly from industry professionals through immersive experiences, executive mentorship and ongoing professional development. Together, Usher's New Look, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and BET Next Gen are building a scalable talent pipeline that prepares emerging leaders for successful careers across media, music and entertainment.

'Creating a true entertainment industry talent pipeline takes intentionality and the right partners who believe in providing young professionals with the skills and access they need to be successful,' said Shawn H. Wilson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and Co-founder of Usher's New Look. 'We're excited to partner with BET and continue knocking down barriers for the next generation.'

The collaboration builds upon the successful launch of the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition, a first-of-its-kind workforce development initiative created through the partnership between Usher's New Look and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit. Designed to provide young adults with direct access to careers in the live entertainment industry, the program moves beyond traditional internships by placing participants in active roles across production, wardrobe, multimedia, and operations on a national concert tour.

What began as a bold vision to expand career pathways has already produced measurable impact, with several members of the inaugural cohort continuing to work on tour while others have gained invaluable industry experience through opportunities such as BET Next Gen, demonstrating the program's ability to create lasting pathways into the entertainment workforce.

ABOUT USHER'S NEW LOOK

Founded in 1999, Usher's New Look transforms the lives of youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven global leaders. The unique mentorship and leadership programming provided is designed to help teens see past their circumstances and unlock their potential.

ABOUT BET MEDIA GROUP

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER DETROIT

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit (BGCGD) serves more than 17,000 youth annually and is a national leader in advancing economic mobility for young people. BGCGD has reimagined the traditional Club model to address persistent opportunity gaps by integrating workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, mental wellness, and leadership development into a cohesive, outcomes-driven approach. Through innovative programming and cross-sector partnerships, BGCGD equips youth with the various forms of capital required to achieve long-term success. Learn more at www.bgcgreaterdetroit.org

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...