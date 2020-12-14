USA Network Sets January Premieres for STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN, THE REV

In "Straight Up Steve Austin," WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It's a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun. Season one was 2019's #1 new unscripted cable series for men between the ages of 18-49 and 25-54.*

Second season guests include stand-up comedian and one of this generation's best storytellers Bert Kreischer, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, hip hop icon and actor Ice-T, award-winning country musician Luke Combs, acclaimed comedian, actor and host Joel McHale, "Jackass" prankster Steve-O, and producer and Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

The series is produced by Line by Line Media and executive produced by Steve Austin, Dave Barsky, Deb Cullen, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.

Watch the trailer here:

In "The Rev," a hilarious, melodic and inspirational new series, there's never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley. When he isn't preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, NY church, he's dealing with his rambunctious and loving family... all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church's choir top notch. Having spent years travelling the globe working with incredible choirs and A-list musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so that they can build their own dreams.

"The Rev," which consists of eight half-hour episodes, is produced by This is Just a Test, with Aengus James, Colin King Miller and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.

Watch the trailer here: