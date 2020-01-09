UP AND VANISHED to Premiere February 15 on Oxygen

Oxygen, the network for high-quality crime programming, will premiere a full season of "Up and Vanished," based on the hit investigative podcast of the same name with over 340 million downloads.

Oxygen's "Up and Vanished" premieres Saturday, February 15, at 7pm ET/PT with a two-hour premiere.

Watch a trailer below!

In the premiere episode, Jodi Huisentruit, a popular news anchor, vanishes before her morning newscast in a small town in Iowa. For 24 years her family and friends have been searching for her and are tormented with numerous theories of her demise.

The upcoming season will focus on new cases of missing individuals, as Payne Lindsey and his team of investigative podcasters search for answers to help the victims' families gain a sense of closure. Each episode will feature a different case of a missing person. New witnesses will be interviewed, and persons of interest will be confronted as Payne and his team stop at nothing to find the truth and try to unravel these mysterious disappearances.

"Up and Vanished" is produced by Propagate Content and Tenderfoot TV.

Oxygen is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen remains one of the fastest growing cable entertainment networks with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Killer Couples," "Criminal Confessions," and breakout hit event series such as "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks," and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered."





