UNFRIENDED Social Media Horror Film Now Playing on the Criterion Channel

UNFRIENDED, the defining horror movie of the social-media era, is now playing on The Criterion Channel.

Ushering in a new era of horror for the social media age, UNFRIENDED follows what happens when a seemingly innocent online prank spirals out of control.

A first-person exploration of THE TERROR that can emerge when our connected experiences transform into our deadliest fears, the film unfolds on a teenager’s computer screen as she and her friends are stalked by an unseen figure who seeks vengeance for a shaming video that led a classmate to kill herself a year earlier.

On the anniversary of her death, the very same friends who thought there would be no consequences to their actions will find out just how deadly wrong they are.

