Tyler Perry Sets White House Drama, THE OVAL, at BET

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios announced today that a new original drama, "The Oval," the first series under Perry's exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) will begin principal photography this summer at Tyler Perry Studios. Starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson, "The Oval," will introduce viewers to the new first family moving into the White House. This picture-perfect couple has it all! Money, status, and pure bliss flank the Mr. & Mrs. However, behind closed doors, they are anything but flawless. With lies, cheating and messy mayhem running amuck, in the new scripted series, we see next level corruption up close and way too personal, directly from the White House. Please believe, you could not write this... but Tyler did!

With over 75 hours of new original content slated to premiere on BET over the next year, Perry's future line-up will also include another drama series, two comedy series, and a live holiday-themed production.

"I've been hard at work on 'The Oval' and can't wait to share this story with audiences," said Tyler Perry. "I've set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence."

First wave announcement of series regulars include:

Ed Quinn will play Hunter Franklin:

Hunter Franklin is the newly elected President of The United States.

Kron Moore will play Victoria Franklin:

Victoria Franklin is the First Lady of the United States. Her husband has just been elected President.

Paige Hurd will play Gayle Franklin:

Gayle is the beautiful and spoiled daughter of the President and First Lady. She is a wild child who is rebellious and defiant.

Daniel Croix Henderson will play Jason Franklin:

Jason is THE SON of The President and First Lady. He is a troubled young man.

"The Oval" is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.





