Turner Classic Movies Will Stream Films with Fandango at Home

Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), Fandango’s leading video-on-demand streaming service, has announced that it has teamed up with Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on a new digital storefront, providing movie lovers access to the extensive TCM catalogue of titles. Renowned for its iconic film libraries from Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO, Turner Classic Movies offers fans the ability to discover and relive classic movies that have shaped the landscape and artistry of film.

For the first time, the TCM digital storefront on Fandango at Home will introduce 30 classic films from the TCM catalogue that have screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival over the last 15 years to watch for Free on a weekly rotation starting in April through the end of May and will feature critically acclaimed titles such as "Cool Hand Luke," "The Dirty Dozen,” and "Rebel Without a Cause" to name a few.

Cameron Douglas, SVP of OTT/Streaming for Fandango, said that “We are thrilled to join forces with Turner Classic Movies to provide fans access to beloved classic films, some for Free for the first time. Through this new relationship, we aim to celebrate the rich cinematic history represented by TCM's extensive film library and offer our dedicated users special deals and offers.”

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the TCM Classic Film Festival by offering fans at home a chance to watch many of the films that we’ve presented over the years, through our presenting sponsor, Fandango at Home,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, Founding Executive Director of the TCM Classic Film Festival.

In addition to the storefront, this new relationship marks a milestone as Fandango at Home will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the esteemed TCM Classic Film Festival, held annually in Hollywood, California from April 18 – 21. The festival, celebrating its 15th anniversary, draws in thousands of devoted cinephiles from across the globe to experience and celebrate classic movies on the big screen, in some of the world’s most iconic venues. This year, the festival will feature guest appearances from John Travola, Steven Spielberg, and Mel Brooks, to name a few.

Fandango at Home

Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), is a leading video-on-demand streaming service, offering more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows, and the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles with the flexibility to pay as you go - no subscription required. Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Fandango at Home offers fans the ability to create custom lists from their movies & TV libraries, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles at a discount, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more. Delivering a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, Fandango at Home users can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, and on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, mobile device, game console, and more.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting “where then meets now.” TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With more than two decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM produces the wildly successful podcast “The Plot Thickens,” which has had more than 7 million downloads to date. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through THE WATCH TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on Max.