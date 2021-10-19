Tubi Sets Release for Star-Studded Original Animated Series THE FREAK BROTHERS

Tubi announced its first-ever star-studded original animated series, The Freak Brothers, based on the cult classic underground comic series, and will debut the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 14. The animated series is produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B).

The Freak Brothers will headline Tubi's first foray into adult animation, as it expands its adult humor collection in the coming months. The additional episodes from Season One will drop on Sundays, one every week, through the finale, Sunday, Dec. 26. The eight-episode series chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.

Featuring an all-star voice cast that includes Woody Harrelson ("The Hunger Games" franchise, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner John Goodman ("The Big Lebowski," "Monsters, Inc."), Emmy Award and Grammy Award winner Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "The Lego Movie 2") and Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live," "The KING of Staten Island"), the series follows laid-back Freewheelin' Franklin Freek (Harrelson), man-child Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), paranoid Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their sardonic cat, Kitty (Haddish).

On Sunday, Nov. 14, TV viewers will get a sneak peek at The Freak Brothers during a special 90-second trailer airing during FOX's "Animation Domination" block in FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

In addition, The Freak Brothers stars Adam Devine and Blake Anderson, who are also executive producers, as well as Andrea Savage, La La Anthony and Rapper ScHoolboy Q. Devine and Anderson voice Chuck and Charlie, a couple of weed savants always looking for the next side hustle, with hearts of gold hidden beneath their unwashed exteriors. Savage voices Harper, a no-nonsense techie who undoubtedly wears the pants in her household. Anthony voices Gretchen, a social-advocate lawyer who is the more idealistic and compassionate younger sister of Harper. ScHoolboy Q voices an animated version of himself who finds himself surrounded by "The Freaks."

The Freak Brothers is based on comic book legend Gilbert Shelton's "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers." Critiquing the Establishment, while satirizing counterculture at the same time, the comic sold more than 45 million copies in 16 languages and was hailed by The Comics Journal as "One of THE 100 Greatest Comics of the Century." Starburns Industries and Pure Imagination Studios, the studios behind "Rick & Morty" and "The Simpsons: Brick Like Me," handled the animation.