Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo Celebrate 200 Episodes of 'UNHhhh' Podcast

Their eighth season will premiere on Wednesday, March 15th 2022 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST.

Mar. 01, 2023  

UNHhhh, the iconic Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova-led talk series, is set to return to WOW Presents Plus for an eighth season on Wednesday, March 15th 2022 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST. The season eight premiere of the series will also mark UNHhhh's 200th episode, a major milestone after first premiering on March 25, 2016!

To commemorate this landmark accomplishment, photographic artist Franz Szony captured new artwork with Trixie and Katya against a background of green fabric traveling up their legs to form stunning gowns, symbolizing how the pair are masters of green screen comedy.

"200 episodes of pushing the woke agenda!" says Trixie Mattel in celebration of their landmark accomplishment. "Now more than ever, season 8 is better than good. It's great." adds Katya.

As with previous seasons, new episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays uncensored, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, followed by a launch of a censored episode on the WOW Presents YouTube a month later. As an added bonus, this year, for the first time ever, WOW Presents Plus subscribers will have exclusive access to unfiltered, uncensored extended cut episodes of the series.

"As WOW Presents Plus continues unprecedented growth, we are thrilled to celebrate UNHhhh's 200th episode with the iconic talents of Trixie and Katya! Watching their stars non-stop meteoric rise, we are honored to have captured so much of their genius with this series," said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder.

In these extended cut episodes, subscribers will be treated to even more of Trixie and Katya's signature uncensored wit and nonsensical debate across this season's themes of jealousy, theft, domesticity, hobbies, problems, punishment, and more. In addition to the show's premiere on the popular WOW Presents Plus SVoD service, fans will also be able to enjoy the hilarious pair everywhere they go, as each episode will be simulcast on all key podcasting platforms.

The return of UNHhhh is one of many original series airing on WOW Presents Plus this spring, with shows like Kerri Kares, Why R Humans?, Click Boys, Alyssa's Secret and Keeping Up with Krystal Versace all part of the streaming service's spring slate. All series are exclusively available on WOW Presents Plus.



