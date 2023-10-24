Trixie Mattel Coming to HGTV in New Series TRIXIE MOTEL: DRAG ME HOME

The four hour-long episodes are set to debut on HGTV in Summer 2024.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Trixie Mattel Coming to HGTV in New Series TRIXIE MOTEL: DRAG ME HOME

Glamorous drag superstar and star of the discovery+ series Trixie Motel, Trixie Mattel, along with partner and motel co-owner David Silver, are coming to HGTV with a new renovation project in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home.

Pushing the envelope during their first year as motel mavens, the couple will take the leap into home ownership and cohabitation with the purchase of their dream home in Los Angeles, but it will need some revamping to make it fit for a queen. The four hour-long episodes are set to debut on HGTV in Summer 2024.

“Trixie Motel quickly became a fan favorite program tapping into the outrageous vision that Trixie and David brought to life while also showing the sweet dynamic of their real-life relationship,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Now we’ll get to check in on the couple’s progress as motel proprietors and watch them navigate the highs and lows of a personal renovation project while moving in together for the first time.”

Fans are invited to stay up to date on news about the new series across HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and TikTok using the hashtag #TrixieMotel. While waiting for the series to premiere, viewers can stream Trixie Motel on Max®. 

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: HGTV



