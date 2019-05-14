Tricia Helfer, Richard Harmon, Nicole Munoz, Keeya King and Pro-Wrestler Big Show Join Cast of Syfy'sÂ VAN HELSING

Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television announced today that Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Richard Harmon (The 100), Nicole Munoz (Defiance), Keeya King (Jigsaw) and pro-wrestler Big Show (WWE/SmackDown) have joined the cast of SYFY's action-horror series Van Helsing. Helfer will play Dracula while the other new characters will be unveiled throughout the new season. Currently in production, the 13-episode drama returns for its fourth season this fall.

Van Helsing is a total re-imagination of a timeless brand, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. Season four continues the story of Vanessa VAN HELSING and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during 'The Rising'. The series will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight.

The series airs on Syfy in the U.S., on SuperEcran in Quebec, Canada and globally on Netflix. VAN HELSING stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Neal McDonough, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard and Aleks Paunovic.

Van Helsing is produced by Nomadic Pictures. Jonathan Lloyd Walker (Continuum, Wu Assassins) serves as Showrunner. Executive producers are Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures, Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell (Echo Lake Entertainment), as well as Daniel March (Dynamic Television). Dynamic Television handles the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented Tricia Helfer to our VAN HELSING family", says Chad Oakes, Executive Producer and Co-Chairman of Nomadic Pictures. "She will be a fierce and unstoppable DARK ONE (Dracula)... as the battle between good and evil reaches new heights."





