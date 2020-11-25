Transgender Film Center Launches and Announces New Film Grant For Trans Filmmakers

The Transgender Film Center, a new nonprofit organization established to support transgender filmmakers with resources and opportunities for their projects, has announced their first initiative, the Transgender Film Center's Trailblazer Grant, which will provide start-up and completion funds to qualifying narrative or documentary projects written, directed or produced by transgender creators. The announcement was made today by the center's Founder and Executive Director, Sav Rodgers.



The Transgender Film Center's Trailblazer Grant is open to all transgender people - defined by GLAAD as an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from what is typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. There will be two selected grant recipients, who will each receive $1500 USD in funding towards their projects. While projects do not need to be explicitly about transgender identity to be eligible, they must be directed, written, or produced by transgender people to qualify. For the inaugural year, applicants must be based in the United States, and applications are due January 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT. Applicants will be notified of status in Spring 2021.



Rodgers, an independent filmmaker, created the Transgender Film Center in response to his personal frustration over the lack of institutional support for transgender creators, and with the belief that when audiences have meaningful access to trans-made films, this connection will ultimately enrich storytelling, diversity and inclusion, and make the world a safer place.



"The biggest obstacle for any independent filmmaker is always funding. The Transgender Film Center was created to try to help bridge that gap for the trans community. The more money we can raise, the more we can give it back to the brilliant trans creatives who have been previously overlooked and underfunded," says Transgender Film Center's Founder and Executive Director Sav Rodgers. "Our main goals for the Transgender Film Center are not only to create new opportunities for trans creators, but also to amplify the work of trans filmmakers and activists who have been long fighting for a more equitable entertainment industry for all. We have high aspirations for the good TFC can do. It starts with our Trailblazer Grant and will continue into 2021 as we roll out more initiatives."



More details on eligibility requirements for the grant are available on the organization's website - https://transgenderfilmcenter.org. The Transgender Film Center also plans to announce more grants, programs, and opportunities for transgender creators in the coming months.

