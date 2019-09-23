Transgender Actor Brian Michael Smith Joins 9-1-1: LONE STAR

According to The Hollywood Reporter, trans actor Brian Michael Smith has joined the cast of "9-1-1: Lone Star" on Fox. The series stars Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe.

Natacha Karam (The Brave), Rafael SIlva and Julian Works (American Crime) will round out the cast.

Lowe plays a New York City firefighter who moves with his son (Ronenbinstein) to Austin, where he tries to balance saving people who are at their most vulnerable and solving problems in his own life. Tyler plays the chief paramedic at the station where Lowe's character is assigned; TRUE BLOOD alum Jim Parrack plays a firefighter married to McClain's 911 operator.

Smith plays Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter with a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes.

Karam will play Marjan Marwani, an adrenaline junkie firefighter who's also a devout Muslim. Silva will play Austin PD officer Carlos Reyes, and Works will play rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez.

Smith is known for his roles on "Queen Sugar," "The L Word," and "Generation Q." He joins only a handful of trans actors playing trans characters on television.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





