Top Creator Duo Rhett & Link Celebrate 2500 Episodes of 'Good Mythical Morning'

Acclaimed creators, comedians, New York Times bestselling authors, and hosts of Good Mythical Morning, Rhett McLaughlin & Link Neal, mark the 2500th episode of their hit show today, Monday, November 27, with a spectacular celebration of all things Mythical.

Throughout the milestone episode, which features a very special set filled with a mega-sized Wheel of Mythicality, Rhett & Link reflect on the past 11 years of the most-watched daily show on the Internet.

The duo look back at some of their most hilarious and heartfelt moments, including some best friend fights, and a touching montage of their fans, Mythical Beasts, who met due to their shared love of Good Mythical Morning, finding lifelong friendships and even partnerships. The celebration continues with a brand-new original song by Rhett & Link, featuring an unforgettable dance performance from the Mythical Crew.

Among the first “Internetainers” starting out on YouTube in 2006, the beloved hosts and lifelong friends are affirming themselves as two of the most successful content creators in the market while redefining television for the post-broadcast generation.

Rhett & Link’s Internet-first entertainment empire, Mythical Entertainment, has an enormous reach with their owned and operated YouTube channels amassing 31 million subscribers and 12 billion lifetime views, plus over 23 million followers across other social media platforms.

Mythical is home to an array of digital-first comedy, variety, culinary, and gaming shows that draw audiences comparable to their peers in broadcast and cable TV. Becoming the Internet’s version of late night, celebrity guests across the shows include Tom Hanks, Post Malone, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Daniel Radcliffe, Megan Fox, John Boyega, Madison Beer, and NCT Dream to name a few.

Additionally, Rhett & Link recently announced The Mythical Cookbook with Mythical Kitchen Chef Josh Scherer, set to hit shelves on March 11, and MishMash, their innovative, eat-any-time cereal, which launched earlier this month with a nostalgic TV commercial. Leveraging their positions as the most famed taste-testers on the Internet, this is Rhett & Link’s first, and long-awaited, direct-to-consumer food product.

About Mythical

In 2019, Mythical completed the first significant M&A transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand — one of Internet media's largest and longest-running enterprises — and recently sold Smosh back to original founders Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox, retaining a minority stake. Mythical is entirely independent and self-financed.

Rhett & Link host the internet’s most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 11th year, among an array of digital-first comedy, variety, culinary, and gaming shows that draw audiences comparable to their peers in broadcast and cable TV. In 2019, Mythical completed the first significant M&A transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand — one of Internet media’s largest and longest-running enterprises — and recently sold Smosh back to original founders Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox, retaining a minority stake. Mythical is entirely independent and self-financed.

Photo Credit: Katrina “Chappie” Chaput