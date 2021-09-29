Tony Nominee Micah Stock Joins KINDRED Pilot on FX

Tony-nominated actor Micah Stock has been tapped to join the upcoming pilot of a new series called Kindred on FX. The series is based on the Octavia E. Butler novel of the same name.

Deadline reports that Stock will be joined by Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan have all been confirmed to join the previously announced Mallori Johnson.

Johnson will play Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who left her previous family obligation to move to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that finally feels all her own. However, before she can get completely settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation which she and her family are intimately linked to. As interracial romance threads through her past and present, Dana must confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

While most character descriptions have yet to be revealed, Stock is rumored to play Dana's love interest.

Micah Stock is a Tony Award-nominated American stage, film, and television actor. He is best known for his appearances on Broadway in It's Only a Play and Front Page. He is also known for his role in the Sundance breakout Brittany Runs a Marathon, the Disney+ original series The Right Stuff, and for playing Doug in the Netflix dark comedy series Bonding.