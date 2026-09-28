Tony Joe White's Grand Ole Opry Debut Performance Now Available

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Eight years ago today, Tony Joe White stepped into the legendary Grand Ole Opry Circle for the first time, not knowing it would also be his last. On October 25, 2018, just under a month after his debut, White passed away. Since his passing and for the first time ever, the footage from White's monumental Opry debut and last live performance is now available on the Tony Joe White YouTube channel.

The fifteen-minute video includes performances of hits 'Polk Salad Annie' and 'Rainy Night in Georgia' which were covered by Elvis Presley and Brook Benton, respectively.

Known as the mastermind behind the swamp rock genre, White left an indelible mark on American music and was beloved for his genre fluidity, which included collaborations with none other than Waylon Jennings, Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, and many others. The Tony Joe White estate continues to honor the legacy of the Swamp Fox with archival releases and unique collaborations such as the cosmic country album, The Swamp Fox, in collaboration with the desert-disco DJs, Flying Mojito Bros, a 'Cowboy Singer' beer in partnership with Roy Milner of Peaceful Side Brewery, and remastered and expanded versions of previously released material, most recently, The Real Thang.

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