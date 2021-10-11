Tony Goldwyn to Join Gerard Butler in THE PLANE

Tony Goldwyn has been announced to join Gerard Butler in the new Lionsgate film The Plane.

Deadline reports that Goldwyn and Paul Ben-Victor will star in the new film, also starring the previously announced Butler, Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick and Oliver Trevena.

The film follows follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) who successfully lands his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory. He and the passengers are threatened to be taken hostage by militant pirates. As the world's authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe long enough for authorities to arrive.

Tony Goldwyn is an American actor, singer, producer, director, and political activist. He portrayed Carl Bruner in Ghost, Harold Nixon in Nixon and starred in the ABC legal/political drama "Scandal" as Fitzgerald Grant III. As a director, Goldwyn has directed four feature films, A Walk on the Moon, Someone Like You, The Last Kiss, and Conviction. He has also directed many episodes of television series such as "Without a Trace," "The L Word," "Dexter," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal." In 2014, he directed the pilot episode of the WE tv series, "The Divide," of which he also served as executive producer and co-created with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese. On Broadway he has starred in Holiday, Promises, Promises, Network and The Inheritance.