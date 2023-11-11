Tommy McNamara's SMOLDERING Comedy Special & Album Out Now

Comedian TOMMY MCNAMARA's debut comedy special and new album 'SMOLDERING' now available via YouTube and aspecialthing Records. Recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, along with Tommy's stories about free hot dogs leading to dietary rock bottom, being a regular at the Shell station, and bonfire mishaps, the set is interspersed with songs about sending nudes, being a normal guy, being definitely not a virgin, and more. The special is free to watch on YouTube and available for streaming and download via aspecialthing Records.

Watch "Smoldering" on YouTube:

Tommy McNamara is a New York comedian by way of Chicago. In 2019 he released his debut comedy album 'Who's Tommy' on aspecialthing Records. In 2020, he released a Christmas EP called 'I Think I'm Starting to Like Christmas'. His new album and debut special 'Smoldering', recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, is due for release November 2023 and features stories and songs with Tommy on lead vocals, backed by musicians Pat Byrne, Chris Donahue, Kevin O'Brien, Alec Spiegelman, Trinity Colvin, and Kelly Chikerema. He is a longtime sports headline contributor for The Onion and his writing has been featured in The New Yorker. He cohosts the popular podcast Stand By Your Band which has been featured in Vulture and The AV Club. Tommy has performed at the Netflix is a Joke! Festival, SF Sketchfest, Oddball Comedy Festival, the 26th Annual Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, and many more. He's opened for comedians including Patton Oswalt, Kyle Kinane, Chris Gethard, and more! He misses you!

ASPECIALTHING RECORDS is a Los Angeles-based independent comedy record label owned and operated by Matt Belknap and Ryan McManemin. Stemming from an online message board, aspecialthing records has taken a D.I.Y. approach to producing and distributing the finest stand-up comedy albums since 2006. AST is home to Patton Oswalt's Grammy Award Winning album ‘Talking for Clapping' as well as outstanding releases from Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Doug Benson, Greg Proops, Jen Kirkman, Wyatt Cenac, Karen Kilgariff, Kyle Kinane and many more. AST looks forward to expanding their catalog while continuing their dedication to exceptional emerging and established comics. Stream AST releases at https://astrecords.com/collections/releases

Stream/download Tommy McNamara's 'Smoldering': https://bstlnk.to/smoldering