Tom Sizemore Stars in THE ASSAULT Coming to Digital and DVD

Every heist needs a getaway. Don't miss the gripping action-thrillerThe Assault,arriving on DVD, Digital, andOn Demand August 20 from Lionsgate. Golden Globe®nominee Tom Sizemore (2000, Best Actor-LimitedSeries or Television Motion Picture,Witness Protection), Kevin Nash, and Jordan Ladd star inthis story ofvengeance about two rebellious women who pull off a series of brazen armed robberies-until one of themseduces the detective investigating the case (Sizemore) and their fight for revenge turns into a fight for theirlives. "A ferocious action thriller" (Back to the Movies),TheAssaultDVD will be available for the suggestedretail price of $19.98.

Tired of her husband Seth's abuse, Lindsay's out for revenge. She and her exotic-dancer friend Nikki are stealing Seth's riches in a series of brazen armed robberies. But things get complicated when Nikki seduces Broza (Tom Sizemore, "Twin Peaks"), the detective on the case. When their final heist goes horribly wrong, the two women must flee for their lives - with an unsuspecting Broza in hot pursuit. This gripping action-thriller shows how deadly the road to vengeance can become.

Check out the trailer here:





