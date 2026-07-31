Jimmy Fallon Recaps July 2026 News in Original Song on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Jimmy Fallon used THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to close out July with a musical twist, performing an original song that recapped the month's news for his studio audience.

The bit fits into Fallon's recurring style of blending topical humor with musical bits on his desk-based late-night show.

The song arrived alongside a run of other July segments on the program, including musical performances and celebrity conversations that aired throughout the month on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

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