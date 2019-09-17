Timothy Olyphant Joins FARGO Season 4

Deadline reports that actor Timothy Olyphant will star in the upcoming fourth season of Noah Hawley's "Fargo" on FX. Chris Rock leads a cast that also includes Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli,, E'myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder and Uzo Aduba.

The upcoming fourth season of the anthology series is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations - Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates - one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) - have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Olyphant plays Dick "Deafy" Wickware in what has been described as a major recurring role.

Olyphant is known for his Emmy-nominated performance on "Justified," as well as his time on "Santa Clarita Diet." He starred in "Go," and most recently starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." He starred in the 2016 Off-Broadway production of "Hold On to Me, Darling."

Read the original story on Deadline.





