Timothée Chalamet to Serve as Host and Musical Guest for January SNL Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Timothée Chalamet will serve as both host and musical guest on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the January 25 episode. This is his third time hosting SNL and first time as musical guest. Chalamet has received SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, now in theaters.

Prior to Chalamet's appearance, the show will return on January 18 with Dave Chappelle making his fourth appearance as host. The Emmy Award winner’s latest special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

GloRilla will make her musical guest debut. The multi-platinum selling artist received two Grammy nominations this year for her hit single “Yeah Glo!”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“SNL” will return mid February to mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime broadcast, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Comments