Tim Curry Reveals Why ‘Clue’ Has Three Different Endings

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Tim Curry appeared on TODAY in 1985 to talk with Jane Pauley about his role as a butler in the film Clue, based on the popular board game. During the interview, Curry described the film's distinctive gimmick of shipping with three separate alternate endings, a structural choice that set the mystery comedy apart from other film adaptations of its era.

The archival segment, which originally aired on Dec. 18, 1985, focuses on Curry discussing what audiences could expect from the multiple-ending format and his role as the butler at the center of the film's ensemble whodunit setup.

Curry's explanation of the endings offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the varying conclusions would be presented, a novelty that became one of the most talked-about elements of Clue's theatrical run and later home-video legacy.

The clip is part of TODAY's archival footage collection, preserving Curry's original promotional appearance ahead of the film's debut.

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