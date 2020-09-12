TikTok Star Addison Rae Will Lead Upcoming SHE'S ALL THAT Reboot

The film will be gender-swapped, titled "He's All That."

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling will lead the upcoming remake of the 1999 teen comedy "She's All That," Variety reports.

The film will be gender-swapped, titled "He's All That."

Mark Waters is set to direct and R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the 1999 movie, will pen the remake.

She's ALL THAT is a 1999 American teen romantic comedy film directed by Robert Iscove. It stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, Paul Walker and Matthew Lillard. After being dumped by his girlfriend, Zack Siler boasts he could make any girl in school popular. It is a modern adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion and George Cukor's 1964 film My Fair Lady.

