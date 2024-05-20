Tickets for DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring Hugh Jackman Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The wait is over! Starting today, tickets are now available for the summer’s biggest superhero event, Deadpool & Wolverine, premiering in theaters on Friday, July 26th.

To celebrate the glorious return of the beloved superheroes, Fandango is launching an exciting package to take everyone’s moviegoing experience to the next level called “Deadpool’s Premium Package.” With this exclusive package, Fandango is offering:

2 Tickets to see Deadpool & Wolverine in any format (the first time Fandango is including tickets as part of a package)

Official Best Friends Necklaces

An entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the premiere (for packages purchased by June 30)

Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Fandango digital poster (delivered in June)

Bonus Fandango FanRewards Points

15% off the Deadpool & Wolverine Vinyl Soundtrack

Grab the premium package here.

Additionally, Fandango hosted an exclusive Big Ticket Interview with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

The stars break down some fun details, such as:

Hugh discussing what brought him back to Wolverine and what it was like being back on set in costume alongside Ryan

Ryan talking about whether it was difficult to convince Disney to go for the R-rating

Shawn describing the cinematic inspirations behind this “road trip” movie

Ryan reacting to whether Taylor Swift might make a cameo in the movie

Hugh dishing on what fans can expect to see - stating that “they will not be disappointed”

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, for which the actor was nominated for his second Tony Award. Onscreen, he played Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Misérables (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and P. T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman.

Photo Credits: © 20th Century Studios / 2024 Marvel.

