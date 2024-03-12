Tickets Now on Sale for New Film THE HOPEFUL Premiering in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the film, "The Hopeful." Distributed by Fathom Events, the heartfelt and compelling historical drama will premiere in more than 900 theaters nationwide on April 17 & 18 in partnership with Hope Studios and Kyle Portbury Films. "The Hopeful" features a diverse cast and marks the first long form feature from Emmy Award winning and three-time Australian Director's Guild nominated Kyle Portbury. Watch "The Hopeful" official trailer here and purchase tickets here.

"The Hopeful" is the true story of a community whose lives were transformed as they learn what it means to truly wait for Jesus. This sweeping drama, set in 19th century New England, invites audiences of all ages to imagine how hope can change the world. William Miller's faith is in ruins. After miraculously surviving a fierce battle in the War of 1812, Miller questions why God spared him. His search for wisdom leads to an astonishing prophecy - the world is going to end. "The Hopeful" unfolds as a story of a man burdened with the knowledge of Christ's return. Miller's message resonates with some - even as it is scorned by others. When a young woman named Ellen Harmon listens to one of his sermons, she is transformed by the message. And through her, witness the message that begins to take hold. Her preaching grows beyond prophecy and develops into a more holistic vision for how Christians should live and worship. We see blossoming the seeds of a new global movement of faith - the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The film features an exclusive introduction only available as part of this theatrical event hosted by Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix with Director Kyle Portbury and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jonas Myrin discussing the genesis of the original music in "The Hopeful" with behind-the-scenes footage from the studio sessions. Myrin also contributes two original songs with mainstream hit potential, "Hope Is on The Way" and "Made for You." Both songs were written and performed by Myrin specifically for the film.

Purchase tickets here.