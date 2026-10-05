Ticketmaster, Vet Tix Give NASCAR Chase Tickets to Military, Veterans

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Phoenix Raceway has partnered with Ticketmaster and the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) to give back to active military and veterans to attend the NASCAR Chase race weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 16-18.

'Our service members and veterans have given so much to our country, and we are proud to partner with Ticketmaster and Vet Tix to welcome them and their families to Phoenix Raceway,' said Latasha Causey, Phoenix Raceway President. 'We hope the NASCAR Chase weekend provides an opportunity to enjoy memorable moments together while knowing how deeply their service and sacrifice are appreciated.'

Active military and veterans will have the opportunity to attend the Freeway Insurance 500 NASCAR Cup Series Chase race through www.vettix.org, courtesy of Ticketmaster and Phoenix Raceway. Over many years, NASCAR has partnered with Vet Tix to share appreciation for the service of dedicated military members and veterans.

'Ticketmaster has been a tremendous partner of Vet Tix for many years, and we're grateful to work with Phoenix Raceway and NASCAR to support Vet Tix for October's race weekend,' said Michael A. Focareto III, Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. 'This will give more veterans, service members, first responders, and their families the opportunity to experience the excitement and suspense of NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway, and to create lifelong memories they'll carry with them long after the checkered flag.'

Ticketmaster and Vet Tix have worked together since 2018, helping hundreds of venues, teams and artists deliver thousands of tickets to veterans, service members, and their families every year.

'Live events have a way of bringing people together, and there's no group more deserving of that experience than those who have served our country,' said Marla Ostroff, Managing Director, Ticketmaster. 'We're proud to work alongside Vet Tix and Phoenix Raceway to get service members, veterans and their families into the stands for one of the most exciting weekends on the NASCAR calendar.'

Since 2008, Vet Tix, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, has provided more than 41 million event tickets to their 2.8 million verified veterans, currently serving military members and first responder members. Vet Tix has built a well-respected brand with hundreds of thousands of testimonials from their members (VetTixers) sharing how these experiences have contributed to incredible lifelong memories, opportunities for veterans, service members, and their families to reintegrate into society and American life all while strengthening their family bonds through shared event experiences. To learn more about Vet Tix, visit www.vettix.org.

Phoenix Raceway's NASCAR Chase weekend begins on Friday, Oct. 16, with a crucial NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Chase race. Saturday, Oct. 17, will feature the penultimate race of the ARCA Menards Series West season and the Timberland PRO 200 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race. The race weekend culminates on Sunday, Oct. 18, with the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series competing in the Freeway Insurance 500 Chase race.

Limited tickets remain, so fans should purchase their seats and experiences now by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

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