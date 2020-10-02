Thriller SCAM REPUBLIQUE Arrives on Digital Oct. 20

Two college kids in Cameroon, Kwesi and Niko, become entangled in the ruthless world of digital deception.

Niko needs beaucoup d'argent for Dengue fever treatments to save his mother's life. Under the wing of a local crime boss, the young men are thrust into West Africa's dark web and its soul-scathing temptations. What depravities will men venture for profit?

SCAM RÉPUBLIQUE, featuring a killer soundtrack sure to delight fans of Afrobeat music, is an invitation to a world of beauty, culture, and brutal realities unknown to Western audiences.

Watch the trailer here:

