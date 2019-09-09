Thor Freudenthal Will Direct Upcoming SKYWATCHERS Film
Deadline reports that Carrie Arcos' upcoming novel "Skywatchers" has already been optioned for a new film, directed by Thor Freudenthal. Freudenthal also directed "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" and the pilot of "Carnival Row."
The book, which will be published next summer, is based on the real-life Operation Skywatch program established under President Truman and follows a group of teens in 1952 Monterey, CA., who volunteer to help keep round-the-clock eyes on the sky. When one of them goes missing, the others must figure out what's happening and why.
Arcos is a novelist famous for "Out of Reach," "There Will Come a Time," and "We Are All That's Left," the latter of which depicts the horrors of the 1990s Bosnian conflict juxtaposed against a fictionalized terrorist attack in Rhode Island.
Freudenthal's credits also include "Hotel for Dogs" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." On television, he's directed episodes of "The Tick," "The Expanse," "The Flash," "Arrow," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl."
Read the original story on Deadline.