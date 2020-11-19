The Year Ends on a Sweet Note with the Return of Food Network's KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP

On Monday, December 28th at 9pm ET/PT Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome a dozen new talented young bakers into the KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP to see whose skills will measure up in difficult baking challenges, including rainbow cupcakes, dessert imposters, and more! For the first time, the bakers' parents are backstage watching and reacting to the ups and downs of the ten-week competition. Only one will take the cake and the sweet grand prize of $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Kids Baking Champion!

All the flavor and fun kicks-off on Monday, December 28th at 9pm ET/PT with an added new element to the series as the bakers' parents are there reacting to every twist and turn of the competition. On the premiere, the bakers show off their brushstroke decorating skills with colorful and delicious mini cheesecakes. One baker will surpass the rest with flying colors. Then, at 10pm ET/PT it's another new episode as the young competitors must create garden cakes decorated with actual fruits, herbs, and other ingredients from the garden.

The ten-episode season is filled with exciting new challenges, the latest dessert trends, and lots of irresistible sweets. One challenge, celebrating Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, has each baker paired up with an adorable, adoptable puppy and they must create a birthday cake that envisions their four-legged friend's LIFE AFTER adoption. In another challenge the kid competitors must make a giant cookie face with 3D features that communicate an assigned expression. Each week one baker will be surprised to land at the bottom of the bunch. On Monday, February 15th it's the final two episodes of the competition. At 9pm ET/PT, Valerie and Duff task the bakers with creating a sheet pan pie, with two delicious pie fillings, a tasty crust, and great decorations. Three bakers earn spots in the grand finale at 10pm ET/PT and must bake their most impressive desserts yet in order to rise to the top and be crowned the winner.

"Kids Baking Championship has become a family-favorite showcasing mini bakers with major skills, and now the bakers' families are included on the new season," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "The bakers' parents reactions from backstage add a new element of excitement to this action-packed competition."

Kids Baking Championship competitors include: Keaton Ashton (Sugar City, ID; age 13), Haylin Adams (Glasgow, KY; age 11), Jonah Anderson (Harrisburg, PA ; age 12), Cydney Cain (Prospect Park, PA; age 10), Andrew Clark (Madison, MS; age 10), Trey Gordon (Davenport, IA; age 12), Bella Luu (San Jose, CA; age 12), D'Von Mills (Lithonia, GA; age 12), Namiah Phillips (Long Beach, CA; age 12), Miabella Ramirez (Katy, TX; age 11), McKenzly Sandefer (Conway, AR: age 11), and Nemo Tsai (Ann Arbor, MI; age 10).

Fans can relive the most dramatic, creative, and adorable moments with video and photo highlights at FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship. Plus, go behind the scenes with Duff and Valerie, and discover more baking tips, and follow all the decadent action using #KidsBakingChampionship.

