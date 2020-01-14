The Weather Channel to Air Second Installment of 2020: RACE TO SAVE THE PLANET on February 1

On Saturday, February 1, The Weather Channel television network will air a second installment of "2020: Race to Save the Planet," its primetime special featuring conversations with 2020 presidential candidates, politicians, scientists, experts and communities in crisis, with a specific focus on environmental justice.

Viewers will hear from 2020 presidential candidates and politicians including Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Representative Bob Inglis, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro. Other experts featured are Dr. Robert Bullard, one of the first activists to raise awareness about climate change impacts on communities of color; Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization at the National Advocacy Center; Dr. Marshall Shepherd, director of the Atmospheric Sciences Program at the University of Georgia; Rev. Gerald Durley, a climate change and environmental justice advocate; Neil Debbage, assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability at the University of Texas - San Antonio, and former NFL player turned environmental activist Ovie Mughelli.

The Weather Channel meteorologists Stephanie Abrams and Paul Goodloe will host the program, featuring interviews with Mother Jones' reporter Jamilah King. The interviews will cover the role of environmental justice in addressing climate change. The interviews were recorded in communities impacted by extreme weather, that have seen the effects of the changing climate firsthand.

"By having these conversations with 2020 candidates, experts and scientists, viewers will have a well-rounded perspective of how climate change is impacting our environment and the pressing issues that need to be addressed," said Howard Sappington, vice president of original storytelling at The Weather Channel television network. "We felt it was important to dive deeper into the role of environmental justice in the overarching climate change discussion and hope the perspectives of our participants and the stories we tell will educate our viewers on these very important issues."

"As severe weather events continue to increase in extremity and frequency, it is important to have these conversations about climate change and how our presidential candidates are addressing it," said Paul Goodloe, meteorologist at The Weather Channel television network.

"In this second installment, we're looking forward to adding to the climate conversation by speaking with scientists, scholars and a new set of candidates. These conversations help to illuminate why the climate crisis is also a civil rights problem," said Stephanie Abrams, meteorologist at The Weather Channel television network.

The second installment of "2020: Race to Save the Planet'' will air on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET and viewers can follow on social media using #RaceToSaveThePlanet. This production is in partnership with The Climate Desk, a media consortium.





