The Walt Disney Company Receives 98 Children’s & Family Emmy Award Nominations

Breaking all records and dominating the industry, The Walt Disney Company has received 98 Children’s & Family Emmy® Award nominations across its content brands and studios: Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Animation, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for kids and families, home to 80 nominations.

20th Television and Disney Branded Television’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is the most-nominated series overall with 16 nods, including Young Teen Series and nominations for Supporting Performers Adam Copeland and the late Lance Reddick, as well as Younger Performer Leah Sava Jeffries. 20th Television’s “The Spiderwick Chronicles” secured 13 nominations, including Young Teen Series, Lead Performer Christian Slater and Younger Performer Noah Cottrell.

Said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “We are deeply honored by these nominations, which reflect the enduring connection Disney Branded Television’s stories and characters have with children and families around the world. Congratulations to our incredible talent and creative partners who help us bring Disney magic to life every day, and congrats to all of today’s nominees!”

Disney Branded Television fuels Disney+ and the Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Jr. linear networks with live-action, animated, scripted and unscripted content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families.

Children’s & Family Emmy Award Nominations

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney +/ 20th Television / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

16 nominations

Young Teen Series

Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Adam Copeland

Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Lance Reddick

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Leah Sava Jeffries

Writing for a Young Teen Series

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Show Open

Casting for a Live Action Program

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Hairstyling and Makeup

The Spiderwick Chronicles (20th Television)

Streams externally

13 nominations

Young Teen Series

Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Christian Slater

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Noah Cottrell

Writing for a Young Teen Series

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action

Show Open

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Casting for a Live Action Program

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

Goosebumps (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

9 nominations

Young Teen Series

Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Justin Long

Writing for a Young Teen Series

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Real Bug’s Life (National Geographic / Disney+)

Streams on Disney+

7 nominations

Non-fiction Program

Children’s Personality – Awkwafina

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action Series

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts

Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

5 nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Directing for an Animated Series

Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Editing for an Animated Program

Monsters at Work (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

5 nominations

Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program – Ben Feldman

Directing for an Animated Series

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Casting for an Animated Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

4 nominations

Children’s and Family Viewing Series

Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Raven-Symone

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Mykal-Michelle Harris

Directing for a Multiple Camera Live Action

The Santa Clauses (Disney+ / 20th Television/ Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

4 nominations

Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Elizabeth Mitchell

Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Eric Stonestreet

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program

Hairstyling and Makeup

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

4 nominations

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

3 nominations

Writing for a Young Teen Series

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Speak Out”

Choreography

Iwájú (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Streams on Disney+

3 nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Simisola Gbadamosi

Directing for an Animated Series

The Naughty Nine (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

3 nominations

Fiction Special

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)

2 nominations

Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Kiss Your Friend”

I Am Groot (Marvel Animation)

Streams on Disney+

2 nominations

Short Form Animated Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Kiff (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

2 nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Things”

The Villains of Valley View (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

2 nominations

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Multiple Camera Program

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (Disney+ / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

2 nominations

Short Form Animated Program

Editing for an Animated Program

Worlds Best (Walt Disney Studios)

Streams on Disney+

2 nominations

Fiction Special

Choreography

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

1 nomination

Original Song for a Preschool Program – “Let Your Wish Carry You Away”

BUNK’D (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Hulu

1 nomination

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Fright Krewe

Streams on Hulu

1 nomination

Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Terrence Little Gardenhigh

How Not to Draw (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

1 nomination

Short Form Animated Program

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+ and Hulu

1 nomination

Directing for an Animated Series

Once Upon a Studio (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Streams on Disney+

1 nomination

Short Form Animated Program

Pretty Freekin Scary (Disney Channel)

1 nomination

Casting for a Live Action Program

Pupstruction (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

1 nomination

Voice Performer in a Preschool Program – Bobby Moynihan

The Slumber Party (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

1 nomination

Fiction Special

SuperKitties (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)

Streams on Disney+

1 nomination

Voice Performer in a Preschool Program – Kari Wahlgren

