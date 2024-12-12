The Walt Disney Company Receives 98 Children’s & Family Emmy Award Nominations

Breaking all records and dominating the industry, The Walt Disney Company has received 98 Children’s & Family Emmy® Award nominations across its content brands and studios: Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Animation, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for kids and families, home to 80 nominations.
20th Television and Disney Branded Television’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is the most-nominated series overall with 16 nods, including Young Teen Series and nominations for Supporting Performers Adam Copeland and the late Lance Reddick, as well as Younger Performer Leah Sava Jeffries. 20th Television’s “The Spiderwick Chronicles” secured 13 nominations, including Young Teen Series, Lead Performer Christian Slater and Younger Performer Noah Cottrell.
Said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “We are deeply honored by these nominations, which reflect the enduring connection Disney Branded Television’s stories and characters have with children and families around the world. Congratulations to our incredible talent and creative partners who help us bring Disney magic to life every day, and congrats to all of today’s nominees!”
Disney Branded Television fuels Disney+ and the Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Jr. linear networks with live-action, animated, scripted and unscripted content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families.
Children’s & Family Emmy Award Nominations
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney +/ 20th Television / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
16 nominations
- Young Teen Series
- Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Adam Copeland
- Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Lance Reddick
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Leah Sava Jeffries
- Writing for a Young Teen Series
- Directing for a Single Camera Live Action
- Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program
- Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
- Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
- Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
- Show Open
- Casting for a Live Action Program
- Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
- Hairstyling and Makeup
The Spiderwick Chronicles (20th Television)
Streams externally
13 nominations
- Young Teen Series
- Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Christian Slater
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Noah Cottrell
- Writing for a Young Teen Series
- Directing for a Single Camera Live Action
- Show Open
- Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
- Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts
- Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
- Casting for a Live Action Program
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program
Goosebumps (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
9 nominations
- Young Teen Series
- Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Justin Long
- Writing for a Young Teen Series
- Directing for a Single Camera Live Action
- Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
- Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
- Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
- Makeup and Hairstyling
A Real Bug’s Life (National Geographic / Disney+)
Streams on Disney+
7 nominations
- Non-fiction Program
- Children’s Personality – Awkwafina
- Directing for a Single Camera Live Action Series
- Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
- Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts
- Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
5 nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Directing for an Animated Series
- Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- Editing for an Animated Program
Monsters at Work (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
5 nominations
- Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program – Ben Feldman
- Directing for an Animated Series
- Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- Casting for an Animated Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
4 nominations
- Children’s and Family Viewing Series
- Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Raven-Symone
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Mykal-Michelle Harris
- Directing for a Multiple Camera Live Action
The Santa Clauses (Disney+ / 20th Television/ Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
4 nominations
- Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Elizabeth Mitchell
- Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Eric Stonestreet
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Single Camera Program
- Hairstyling and Makeup
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
4 nominations
- Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
- Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
3 nominations
- Writing for a Young Teen Series
- Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Speak Out”
- Choreography
Iwájú (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Streams on Disney+
3 nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Simisola Gbadamosi
- Directing for an Animated Series
The Naughty Nine (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
3 nominations
- Fiction Special
- Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
- Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)
2 nominations
- Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Kiss Your Friend”
I Am Groot (Marvel Animation)
Streams on Disney+
2 nominations
- Short Form Animated Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Kiff (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
2 nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Things”
The Villains of Valley View (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
2 nominations
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Multiple Camera Program
- Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (Disney+ / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
2 nominations
- Short Form Animated Program
- Editing for an Animated Program
Worlds Best (Walt Disney Studios)
Streams on Disney+
2 nominations
- Fiction Special
- Choreography
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
1 nomination
- Original Song for a Preschool Program – “Let Your Wish Carry You Away”
BUNK’D (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Hulu
1 nomination
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Fright Krewe
Streams on Hulu
1 nomination
- Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Terrence Little Gardenhigh
How Not to Draw (Disney Channel / Disney Television Animation / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
1 nomination
- Short Form Animated Program
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+ and Hulu
1 nomination
- Directing for an Animated Series
Once Upon a Studio (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Streams on Disney+
1 nomination
- Short Form Animated Program
Pretty Freekin Scary (Disney Channel)
1 nomination
- Casting for a Live Action Program
Pupstruction (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
1 nomination
- Voice Performer in a Preschool Program – Bobby Moynihan
The Slumber Party (Disney Channel / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
1 nomination
SuperKitties (Disney Jr. / Disney Branded Television)
Streams on Disney+
1 nomination
- Voice Performer in a Preschool Program – Kari Wahlgren
