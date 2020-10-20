The Redford Center Launches #PowerTheVote Short Films

collection of ten short films designed to inspire civic engagement.

Today, The Redford Center launches the #PowerTheVote campaign, a collection of ten short films designed to inspire civic engagement and build the movement towards environmental justice, protection, and repair. Utilizing the force of filmmaking, #PowerTheVote aims to call registered voters to action and shift perspectives on what it means to be an environmentalist and what it means to be a voter.

The Redford Center selected 10 filmmakers to launch the campaign and create 1:30-4:00 minute short films in a collective call to action to invite viewers to vote early and safely, organize your pod to vote, and make your voting plan. Each film covers at least one or more of six inspirational storytelling threads pulled from Culture Surge's recently launched Storyteller's Guide to Changing the World. #PowerTheVote was created in collaboration with the League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC), Working Films, Far Star Action Fund, and Culture Surge.

Watch the #PowerTheVote films and learn more information about the campaign at RedfordCenter.org/PowerTheVote.

Co-founded in 2005 by Robert Redford and his son James Redford, The Redford Center uses impact-driven film and media to build the movement toward environmental justice, protection and repair. The nonprofit organization produces, funds and supports a diverse portfolio of filmmakers and projects that represent often unheard but necessary perspectives taking action to preserve and restore the planet.

The Redford Center's Fiscal Sponsorship Program extends its nonprofit status and excellent filmmaker support to kindred environmental impact film and media projects. The Redford Center's original productions include: FIGHTING GOLIATH: Texas Coal Wars (2008) which helped prevent the construction of nearly 200 new coal-powered plants. WATERSHED (2012) which has secured over $13 million to support on-the-ground restoration work and obtain water rights for the Colorado River Delta region. The Redford Center's current film and campaign, HAPPENING: A CLEAN ENERGY REVOLUTION (2017) has screened in all 50 US states and 45 countries, with over 2 million views on HBO in the US alone. Redford Center Grants provides development and production funding for environmental impact stories that drive awareness, engagement and action on a variety of topics that are relevant to, or take place in, the United States. To learn more, please visit RedfordCenter.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo and YouTube.

