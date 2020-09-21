The Players' Tribune Teams Up with NFL Superstars Mark Ingram & Cam Jordan to Launch TRUSS LEVELZ

A weekly podcast hosted by NFL superstars and real-life best friends.

The Players' Tribune (TPT), a first-of-its-kind media company developed by athletes for athletes to connect them with fans through the power of storytelling, today announced the launch of "Truss Levelz," a weekly podcast hosted by NFL superstars and real-life best friends, Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan.

The former New Orleans Saints teammates will reunite to bring their infectious energy and dynamic personalities to listeners as they provide unparalleled access to the league's biggest superstars playing today. Each week, Jordan and Ingram will go beyond the X's and O's and dive into everything from player origin stories and influences, to current events from the worlds of football, music, gaming, and beyond, to off-day indulgences and hobbies.

The 10-episode premiere season of "Truss Levelz" kicks-off Wednesday, September 23, with New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara. Listen to the episode and subscribe to the podcast here: http://playerstribu.ne/trusslevelz

Additional guests include Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson; SUPER BOWL Champion Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; Fellow Alabama Football Heisman Trophy Winner Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans; Baltimore Ravens breakout wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown; 5x All-Pro Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, 2x PRO BOWL tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and more.

"I'm thrilled to be joining The Players' Tribune and reunite with my boy Cam to give listeners an in-depth look into the lives of today's biggest NFL players and unpacking how they got to the top of their game," said Ingram. "From swapping stories about life on the road to breaking down who's got the better Madden attributes, we're excited to let these guys show fans there's so much more to these players than what they see on the field or in their Fantasy Football scores," added Jordan.

"Cam and Mark's personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team," said Carl Scott, Head of Content for The Players' Tribune. "Truss Levelz captures everything The Players' Tribune is about - incredible storytelling, authenticity, and bringing fans closer to the games they love."

"Truss Levelz" is available on all major podcast services and online at The Players' Tribune website. Additionally, full episodes and highlights will be available in video form via The Players' Tribune Youtube channel. Pepsi will serve as the exclusive sponsor of "Truss Levelz."

"Pepsi is excited to team up with The Players' Tribune to support their unique brand of powerful and in-depth storytelling as the exclusive sponsor of 'Truss Levelz,' said Melissa Duhaime, Director, Sports Marketing for Pepsi. "This partnership enables Pepsi to continue celebrating player personalities off the field and provides a unique platform to provide fans with the most engaging content."

"Truss Levelz" marks the eighth original podcast from The Players' Tribune, joining the critically acclaimed Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles, which recently surpassed 4 million downloads.

Watch a trailer here:

