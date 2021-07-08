Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Phenomenon of Amateur Sleuths is Explored in the New discovery+ Series CITIZEN P.I

pixeltracker

Citizen P. I. will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Tuesday, July 27. 

Jul. 8, 2021  
The Phenomenon of Amateur Sleuths is Explored in the New discovery+ Series CITIZEN P.I

When criminal investigations fail, and justice seems like it's out of reach - sometimes it only takes one brave citizen to crack the case. Citizen P. I. is a new investigative series that examines the phenomenon of amateur sleuths who have played major roles in cracking real unsolved cases.

This six-episode series showcases the colorful personalities of people who dive headfirst into the rabbit hole to solve violent crimes.

While some people may view this simply as a hobby, these digital detectives can play a significant role in the apprehension of real criminals. Citizen P. I. will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Tuesday, July 27.

Each episode of Citizen P.I. follows one or more amateur sleuths as they investigate a case that poses a significant interest to them: a series of dead ends leaves a killer on the loose in THE HILLS of Malibu, California; a victim is found buried deep in the woods of East Texas; and a woman's controversial death is ruled a suicide, leaving a Florida community divided for more than a decade. When a case goes cold, justice might seem like it's out of reach. But sometimes, one brave Citizen P.I. can make a difference.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski

From This Author TV News Desk