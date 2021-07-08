The Phenomenon of Amateur Sleuths is Explored in the New discovery+ Series CITIZEN P.I

When criminal investigations fail, and justice seems like it's out of reach - sometimes it only takes one brave citizen to crack the case. Citizen P. I. is a new investigative series that examines the phenomenon of amateur sleuths who have played major roles in cracking real unsolved cases.

This six-episode series showcases the colorful personalities of people who dive headfirst into the rabbit hole to solve violent crimes.

While some people may view this simply as a hobby, these digital detectives can play a significant role in the apprehension of real criminals. Citizen P. I. will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Tuesday, July 27.

Each episode of Citizen P.I. follows one or more amateur sleuths as they investigate a case that poses a significant interest to them: a series of dead ends leaves a killer on the loose in THE HILLS of Malibu, California; a victim is found buried deep in the woods of East Texas; and a woman's controversial death is ruled a suicide, leaving a Florida community divided for more than a decade. When a case goes cold, justice might seem like it's out of reach. But sometimes, one brave Citizen P.I. can make a difference.

