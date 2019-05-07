The Paley Center For Media PresentsÂ STAR TREK: DISCOVERY -FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE

While honoring the fifty-plus year legacy of the most storied Science fiction franchise in television history, Star Trek: Discovery continues to build upon its dedication and unparalleled devotion to the artistry and craft in its production. Beginning on May 8, The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills will take visitors on a journey to the final frontier when it unveils the immersive multimedia exhibit Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future. This exclusive exhibit will run through July 7 and is free and open to the public.

"Star Trek is one of the most original and daring franchises in television history, and we're honored to be the first to present this visually stunning exhibit celebrating the latest installment in the storied franchise," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future continues the Paley Center's commitment to presenting unique exhibits that lift the curtain on the creative process behind the most influential shows on television."

In its second season of the critically acclaimed CBS ALL ACCESS series, the Discovery crew investigates multiple signals left by a mysterious being called the Red Angel. Star Trek: Discovery-Fight for the Future, reflects the obstacles the crew faces in saving the future from a nefarious artificial intelligence attempting to destroy all sentient life in the Galaxy. This dynamic interactive exhibition, encompassing two floors of the Paley Center and illuminating the creative process behind the mammoth production, transports visitors into the world of Star Trek: Discovery with inspired installations featuring production and concept art, as well as models, props, costumes, set pieces including the U.S.S. Discovery captain's chair, full prosthetic makeup busts, and much more.

"Coming off a successful season two of Star Trek Discovery, we are excited to partner with the Paley Center to give fans and visitors an opportunity to see and interact with drawings, costumes and set design from the series," said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios. "This exhibit will allow fans a tactile experience never before seen beyond the studio's stages."

Every year the Paley Center presents exhibits that offer a unique combination of artistry and entertainment and give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings their favorite television programs to life.

This exclusive engagement will run at the Paley Center until July 7. For more information please visit paley.me/stdiscovery.





