The Oscars Add Best Casting Award

The Oscars have added a new Best Casting award.

Variety reports that the new category will begin with the 98th annual ceremony for films released in 2025. This is the first time a new award has been added since Best Animated Film in 2001.

Category rules for eligibility and voting will be announced in 2025.

“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be airing live Sunday, March 10, on ABC. Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd returns as talent producer. Producers Sarah Levine Hall, Erin Irwin and Jennifer Sharron, music director Rickey Minor and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz also rejoin the team.

Writers for this year’s show include Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker.

As previously announced, the show’s production team also includes director Hamish Hamilton and production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

