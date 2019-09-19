The New York Baltic Film Festival Heads to Scandinavia House This November

The Second Annual New York Baltic Film Festival returns to NYC with screenings over a four-day period at Scandinavia House on Park Avenue from November 7 through November 10, 2019. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way - when over 2 million people stood together in human chain linking the 3 capitals of Talllinn, Riga and Vilnius to peacefully call for their independence from the Soviet Union - this year's festival aims to highlight the diversity of stories that make up the Baltic States.



The festival will open with the NYC premiere of Motherland (Tomas Vengris, 2019), which follows THE JOURNEY of 12-year-old Kovas and his mother Viktorija as they return to her homeland of Lithuania shortly after the fall of the USSR. Other programming will encompass the theme of togetherness: on a personal level as well as in relationships and family history, and through the cooperation of various Baltic co-productions. It also shines through in films attempting to incorporate difficult or previously untold stories into contemporary national consciousness. Film directors and producers will be present at a number of the premieres to participate in a Q&A after the screenings.



The full lineup will be announced in early October 2019. For updates and to learn more, visit balticfilmfestival.com or scandinaviahouse.org.





Related Articles View More TV Stories