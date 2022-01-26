The Gotham Sets Date For Annual Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute (The Gotham) announced TODAY the dates for this year's Gotham Awards and Gotham Week. The 32nd Annual Gotham Awards will take place on Monday, November 28, 2022, and the 2022 Gotham Week will take place September 18th - September 23rd.

During last year's 31st Annual Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, Maggie Gyllenhaal's Netflix film, The Lost Daughter, won four awards, including Best Feature; Drive My Car won Best International Feature; Flee won Best Documentary; while Squid Game, Reservation Dogs and PHILLY D.A. won series awards.

The 2022 Gotham Week will consist of industry-media creator meetings during the Project Market, and the Conference programming will include topical conversations centered around different mediums including audio, documentary feature films, fiction feature films, and TV series and emphasizes the collaborative nature of how they overlap.

The Gotham Awards, one of the leading honors for independent film and television, provides early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series. Selected by distinguished juries and presented in New York City, the home of independent film, the Gotham Awards are the first honors of the film awards season. This public showcase honors the filmmaking community, expands the audience for independent films, and supports the work that The Gotham Film & Media Institute does behind the scenes throughout the year to bring such films to fruition.