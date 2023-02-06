The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for THE GRAMMYS since 2020, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings for Sunday, Feb. 5.

The program remains Music's Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.

The GRAMMYs reached its largest live-streaming audience in history across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms, up +33% from last year in both AMA and total minutes.

On Paramount+, Active Sub HHs were at an all-time high for THE GRAMMYS - up +42% in live viewership.

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS dominated social media last night with 66 billion potential impressions*, ranking as the #1 social entertainment event of 2023. #Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for 18 hours and peaked at #1, nearly all of the top trending topics last night were related to the GRAMMYs.

As of this morning there were 54 million social video clips consumed of GRAMMYs content.