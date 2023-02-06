Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS also dominated social media last night with 66 billion potential impressions.

Feb. 06, 2023  

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for THE GRAMMYS since 2020, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings for Sunday, Feb. 5.

The program remains Music's Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.

The GRAMMYs reached its largest live-streaming audience in history across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms, up +33% from last year in both AMA and total minutes.

On Paramount+, Active Sub HHs were at an all-time high for THE GRAMMYS - up +42% in live viewership.

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS dominated social media last night with 66 billion potential impressions*, ranking as the #1 social entertainment event of 2023. #Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for 18 hours and peaked at #1, nearly all of the top trending topics last night were related to the GRAMMYs.

As of this morning there were 54 million social video clips consumed of GRAMMYs content.



